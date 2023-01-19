Washington State University is featuring African American women’s voices in its keynotes to honor Martin Luther King.

The MLK Celebration Planning Committee has been working year-round to curate events in tribute to King’s legacy. Apart from other institutions, the university will be holding events throughout the spring semester to give students more chances to attend. The series of celebrations kicked off Tuesday, during the National Day of Racial Healing, but Allen Sutton said there are opportunities every day to practice being racially compassionate and empathetic.

Tags

Recommended for you