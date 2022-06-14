OROFINO — A 36-year old Orofino woman who had been missing since May 31 was found with her boyfriend in Grants Pass, Ore., the Orofino Police Department reported Monday.
Candi R. Chandler was reported missing June 2 by her father, Keith Chandler. Because of a previous domestic violence incident with her boyfriend, Jeremy R. Anderson, 42, of Orofino, it was feared that she was in his company and might be in danger, the Orofino Police reported.
The department was notified Monday by the Grants Pass Police Department that Chandler and Anderson are in custody and it appears that Chandler was with Anderson on her own free will.
Earlier, the department reported that Keith Chandler said his daughter had not been in contact with him or her minor children since May 31. The Orofino Police had responded to a domestic abuse complaint at Chandler’s residence May 24 and, as a result, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Anderson charging him with domestic battery and being a habitual offender. It was also learned that Anderson, who had fled the house before police arrived, was on probation in Idaho and an agent’s warrant was issued with nationwide extradition.
Candi Chandler’s missing vehicle was located June 6 at a residence near Clarkston. It was reported that she had left that residence and possibly was in a different vehicle with Anderson. The Orofino Police deemed her an at-risk missing person.
The Orofino Police thanked the public and media for help in locating Chandler and Anderson.