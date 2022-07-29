On what would’ve been Patricia Otto’s 70th birthday, family and friends will gather in Lewiston to honor the missing woman’s life and continue their quest for closure in a case that dates back to 1976.

Otto’s daughter, Suzanne Timms, is spearheading a walk that begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The Walla Walla nurse is also visiting Capt. Jeff Klone, of the Lewiston Police Department, to seek more information about her mother’s mysterious disappearance.

Tags

Recommended for you