The Idaho Division of Veterans Services has a website where several — but not all — of the veterans memorials in Idaho are displayed.
The website, a spokesman for the department said, is “a participatory” collection that depends on veterans memorial groups to post their own information.
According to the website: “This is an in-progress collection of art, commemorations, monuments, memorials, etc., honoring veterans within the state of Idaho.”
Currently the collection has 65 pins; 10 of those are in north central Idaho and include:
Bovill Veterans Memorial. Located in Bovill City Park and commissioned during World War II.
Deary Veterans Memorial. Located in Deary City Park and commissioned in World War II.
Craig Mountain Veterans Memorial. Located in Craigmont near city hall. This memorial is dedicated to all of Craigmont’s veterans.
Troy Idaho Veterans Memorial. In March 1945 the Troy High School student body raised funds to erect an honor roll of Troy High School students who had gone into the armed forces during WWII. Several classmates died during the war years and were represented by gold stars. The student list originally had 160 names and had been updated twice to now include 220 names.
Lewis County Courthouse War Memorial. Located in Nezperce outside the courthouse.
I Am An American Memorial. Located at the entrance to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Established in 1994 when the veterans home was built on the philosophy of supporting the hardworking, rural values of the clients.
Civil War MOH Recipient Gurdon Barter. Located in Viola the memorial honors one of Idaho’s oldest veterans who earned the Medal of Honor during the Civil War while aboard the USS Minnesota. He was awarded the medal after his death because the Navy Department could not find him. He now rests at the Viola cemetery.
VFW Post 3913 Veterans Memorial. Located at Kendrick. Static display originally commissioned during WWII honoring veterans.
Kendrick Veterans Memorial. Originally commissioned during World War II, this memorial has been restored at some point since. It is located in Memorial Park.
Medal of Honor Highway. Located on Idaho State Highway 3 from Spalding to Rose Lake and approved as the Medal of Honor Highway in 2011.