Don’t plan on visiting McCall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valley County officials have doubled down on their plea to the general public to stay at home, along with a reminder that all nonessential travel is prohibited.
Temporary closure of all short-term rentals, hotels, motels and RV parks in the county has been extended to May 15, according to the county’s latest news release. The only rentals excluded are for people providing essential services or in quarantine.
Despite Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, many short-term rentals are still in use and visitors continue to seek out recreation in Valley County, officials said. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Valley County Commissioners have received numerous calls and emails citing violations of the temporary closure.
“Our focus has been on educating the public about these new policies, rather than issuing citations,” Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen said.
However, that policy is changing, as the closures enter their second week. Valley County officials said people found in violation may be subject to a misdemeanor.
“We are listening to our health care providers and doing our best to protect these frontline responders,” said Elting Hasbrouck, chairman of the Valley County commissioners.
Hasbrouck said while it is difficult to ask the public to stay away when so much of the local economy depends on tourism, county leaders need to protect Valley County residents and the area’s limited health care resources.
According to the news release, two areas of concern are workers in fields deemed essential by the state’s stay-home order traveling with their families to Valley County to work and snowbirds returning home for the summer.
“It is imperative that we limit the exposure opportunities within our community,” Hasbrouck said.
Commissioners are asking that essential workers travel alone and maintain social distancing while completing work in the area. Similarly, retirees returning to Valley County are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
The Valley County Board of Commissioners is also asking all residents to not travel outside of the county. Valley County employees who have left the county will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to work, using their own vacation time.
“We all have to do our part,” Hasbrouck said. “The sooner we can get through this crisis, the sooner we can get back to business.”
Valley County has two confirmed cases of the novel virus.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nez Perce County on Tuesday. Neither patient has been hospitalized and both are recovering at home, said Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Nez Perce County now has 17 confirmed cases, Idaho County has three and Latah County remains at two, according to public health officials. Last month, two elderly Nez Perce County residents died from the virus at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
No new cases were confirmed in southeastern Washington on Tuesday. Overall, four Asotin County residents have confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Whitman County’s number of positive tests remains at 12. Garfield County is the only eastern Washington county with zero confirmed cases.,
Pullman Regional Hospital has established a COVID-19 Fund and published a list of needed medical supplies, seeking support from the community. As of Tuesday, $400,000 has been raised, and more than 150 people have gifted medical supplies.
The emergency fund provides the hospital with immediate funding for equipment, supplies and hospital operations to offset the projected loss of nearly $10 million in revenue from reduced surgical and outpatient procedures.
“The response from our community has been remarkable,” CEO Scott Adams said. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of generosity.”
Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories provided $200,000 to Pullman Regional Hospital for the COVID-19 Fund, according to a news release.
“Pullman Regional Hospital is critical to ensuring the well-being of our community. We are pleased to be able to provide support during this difficult time,” said Ed Schweitzer, president and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Early funders also include Mary Steffens Schweitzer and the Steffens Foundation, along with the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary and Gene Apperson. In addition, numerous community members have donated masks, respirators and handsewn masks.
Gritman and Moscow Family Medicine have added telemedicine services to help keep patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 emergency.
Preventative care visits for adults and well-child exams for kids 2 years and older have been canceled at primary care sites, but providers are continuing to do check-ups on newborns and children as old as 18 months old.
All of the providers are now offering telemedicine visits so patients don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their homes, officials said. Appointments with Moscow Family Medicine can be scheduled by calling (208) 882-2011.
Patients with a fever, cough, sore throat or other respiratory symptoms won’t be seen in person at any of the primary care clinics or QuickCARE locations, but telemedicine visits are being provided. The Gritman Medical Center also has an emergency department mobile respiratory unit located at the Moscow hospital.
