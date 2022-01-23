Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCall Police Chief Justin Williams plans to retire June 3.
Williams, 49, has led the McCall Police Department since he was hired as chief in January 2014.
“After 27 years in law enforcement, it’s time for this dog to retire,” Williams told McCall City Council members at the Jan. 13 regular meeting.
“I’m not looking for another job, I’m not looking to work someplace else,” he said. “I’m simply going to retire and enjoy.”
The city plans to conduct a nationwide search for candidates to replace Williams.
Current Lt. Dallas Palmer is expected to be among the candidates interviewed by the city for the police chief opening.
Palmer has recently been more active in city council meetings, police presentations and around the community, Williams said.
Continuity throughout the police department will help the department through the transition, Williams said.
Council member Colby Nielsen credited Williams for rehabilitating the reputation of the police department after it suffered under past leadership.
“Seeing the transformation of the department since you’ve been here has been pretty impressive,” Nielsen said. “You’ve done a really excellent job here.”
“We created a positive working environment based on the cornerstones of honesty, integrity and professionalism,” Williams said.
Council member Mike Maciaszek said he was “disappointed” to see Williams retire, though he respected the decision.
“It’s emotional to me,” Maciaszek said. “I think you’ve done a phenomenal job.”
Williams thanked the community, the city council and city staffers for their support throughout his tenure and when he first arrived in McCall with his wife, Chantell, and their son, Hoyt.
“We were welcomed with open arms,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful ride. This place became our home.”
Williams took over as police chief in January 2014. Five days into the job, the department responded to an ATM robbery at Idaho First Bank that resulted in shots fired at two officers.
The officers were uninjured, but their vehicles were disabled. The robbers eluded police capture initially, but were captured later that weekend following another ATM robbery in Wyoming.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
‘Restoring power’ belonging to legislature; Bundy fights against executive overreach, to return liberties to Idahoans
GRANGEVILLE — Conservatives looking to unseat Gov. Brad Little in the coming Republican primary have been hitting challengers with the same concern — split of the conservative vote — and the need for one strong candidate to get behind. Ammon Bundy was asked by area residents whether he would meet with other GOP contenders — Ed Humphreys and Janice McGeachin — on deciding that one.
“I agree (on the concern of splitting the vote) but the end goal is not to replace Brad Little. It’s a good start but it’s not the end goal,” Bundy said. “The end goal is to secure the liberties of Idaho, and if you don’t do that right — by putting someone in who won’t do it, can’t do it and hasn’t done it — you haven’t accomplished a lot.” He said he is open to debates, as is Humphreys; however, McGeachin is not, and he sees these, and the primary, as the proper process to determine the right candidate. Rather, the issue here is with conservatives.
“Conservatives in Idaho need to get their minds in the right place on what a true conservative is,” he said, “who will fight for your rights, and then get behind that person.”
Bundy, 46, of Emmett, held a town hall meeting at the Grangeville Senior Center on Jan. 15, with more than 60 people in attendance. The two-hour event led with his family and work background, and the generational struggle of the Bundy Ranch with the federal government regarding grazing on federally managed lands. The second half included Bundy’s concerns with executive overreach by Gov. Little — notably in dealings with orders related to COVID-19 — which motivated him to run for the office, and his goals to rein in that power.
“What this boils down to is the good old boys in Idaho have had unchecked power for way too long,” Bundy said, which has become, “very detrimental to the liberties of Idahoans. ... There are no checks on these people, so the people of Idaho need to be aware and be the checks and balances.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday