Masks encouraged by board

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials are encouraging residents to follow Washington’s renewed indoor mask mandate, which went into effect Monday across the state.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who is the chairman of the board of health, said he understands the feelings on both sides of the fence about how effective masks are, but as elected officials, he and the other commissioners took an oath to uphold state laws.
“If I can wear a mask, anyone can,” Whitman said Monday at the Asotin County Commission meeting. “Please wear your mask so we can get this behind us, once and for all.”
All individuals age 5 and older are now required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The renewed mask mandate applies to most indoor public spaces, including restaurants, grocery stores and other places where people may congregate.
Gov. Jay Inslee said this step is necessary because the delta variant has triggered a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. About 2 million residents haven’t been vaccinated, which is another major factor in the steep increase, the governor said.
Asotin County tallied 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and seven residents are currently hospitalized at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, and one in Montana. To date, the county has had 1,911 cases and 35 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, with one death still pending, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
The order, issued by Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah, includes exemptions for people who are alone indoors, at small indoor gatherings or those actively eating and drinking. The order does not extend to outdoor settings, but the state Department of Health recommends wearing masks at crowded outdoor events, such as concerts, fairs or sporting events.
The mandate is posted on the doors of many businesses in Clarkston and other southeastern Washington stores. Retailers are once again asking customers to comply with the order, if they want service.
Whitman said he and the other commissioners are all fully vaccinated, but they will be wearing masks in adherence to the governor’s orders. Anyone who attends public meetings or conducts business at the courthouse will also be required to wear one.
The Asotin County Board of Health will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ chambers in Asotin. The monthly meetings are open to the public, Whitman said.
