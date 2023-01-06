SPOKANE — A man shot by Spokane police during an exchange of gunfire on downtown’s western edge in October is accused of trafficking 15,000 illicit pills possibly containing fentanyl, according to court records.

Israel Garcia is identified in federal court documents as the man who stepped out of a dark-colored sedan and shot at officers at Cedar Street and First Avenue on Oct. 16. Police, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were communicating with Garcia through a confidential source who had arranged to buy drugs at a nearby apartment. Garcia is identified in court records, prepared by a DEA special agent, as a courier in the transaction with an unnamed drug source.

