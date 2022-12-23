COEUR D’ALENE — A Spokane Valley man was sentenced this week to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, to 177 months in federal prison. Upon completion of his prison time, Fitterer-Usher was also ordered to serve an additional three years of supervised release.

