COEUR D’ALENE — A Spokane Valley man was sentenced this week to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release.
Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, to 177 months in federal prison. Upon completion of his prison time, Fitterer-Usher was also ordered to serve an additional three years of supervised release.
“The sentence imposed for this crime — as well as the other multiple prosecutions arising from this investigation — shows that our office and our partners will spare no effort in seeking justice against those who commit violence and distribute drugs in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, court records show that in 2021 Fitterer-Usher met Matthew James Holmberg, 20, of Spokane Valley, who was involved in distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl pills.
Holmberg began bringing Fitterer-Usher to drug deals with him as an armed bodyguard, the release said.
On May 31, 2021, 18-year-old Gabriel Casper, Vadin Bartlett, 19, and Ashton Creech, 18, met Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher in their car, near Cherry Hill in Coeur d’Alene.
Though Casper had arranged to purchase $300 worth of pills, he and the others were armed and arrived at the deal with the intent of robbing Holmberg, the release said.
During the transaction, Casper tried to steal the pills and Fitterer-Usher pulled his firearm and shot Casper six times.
“While Bartlett and Creech fled from the gun fire, Holmberg sped off with Casper still in the vehicle. Several blocks later, Casper was pushed from the moving car and left to die,” the release said.
Casper was found lying in the middle of Coeur d’Alene Avenue. Despite attempts by civilians and EMS to save him, Casper died.
Local, state and federal officers began an investigation into Casper’s death and Fitterer-Usher and Holmberg were eventually arrested.
Holmberg was also charged federally with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty to both offenses and is set to be sentenced in front of Judge Winmill on Feb. 6.
“This investigation should be a warning to anyone who believes they can bring harm to our communities by distributing deadly narcotics and using violence. We will bring all of our resources to bear against you and hold you accountable,” said Jacob D. Galvan, acting special agent in charge, DEA Seattle Field Division.
Bartlett and Creech were both prosecuted by the State of Idaho for attempted robbery. Bartlett was sentenced to a suspended sentence of five years fixed, followed by seven years indeterminate and was placed on probation after completing a rider.
Creech was sentenced to an imposed sentence of four years fixed followed by 11 years indeterminate and is serving his time in the Idaho Department of Correction, the release said.
During their investigation, officers learned that Holmberg had been selling fentanyl-laced pills for several months via social media websites.
The investigation led to the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals in Washington and Arizona who were involved in obtaining tens of thousands of fentanyl pills from a source in Mexico, via Arizona, and distributing those pills in Washington and North Idaho, the release said.
“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine,” the release said. “Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for severe pain management and prescribed in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges.
Most cases of fentanyl-related overdoses in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl that is sold through illicit drug markets for its heroin-like effect, the release said.
:Idaho in general has seen a massive influx of these pills in the last several years,” the release said.