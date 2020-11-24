A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated battery after Lewiston police say he hit a woman in the face, breaking her nose and teeth in what the woman called a pretend fight that ended with a real punch delivered to her face.
Damon D. Drake, 19, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the charge Monday. Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $2,500 and issued a no-contact order forbidding Drake from contacting the woman in the case or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Police were called to Drake’s residence at 2027 First St. in Lewiston where three people were “attempting to hurt” Drake at 9:55 p.m. Saturday. One of the people told police they had chased Drake home because he hit Hannah Parker in the face at the Mtn Dew Skate Park, and she was still there and bleeding. Police sent the trio back to the skate park to meet with officers who were dispatched there. Parker identified Drake as the person who punched her in the face, court records said.
Police arrested Drake on aggravated battery because of Parker’s broken nose and teeth. Parker contacted police to say that she and Drake were each making fun of their sweatshirts. They then talked about being in a pretend fight, and Drake asked Parker to hit him. She hit him softly on the shoulder. He then asked her to hit him harder. She again hit him softly on the shoulder. Drake then pulled his fist back and punched Parker in the face, breaking her nose and teeth. She fell to the ground stunned as Drake stood over her laughing. Parker crawled away from Drake, court records said.
Drake allegedly hit a vehicle as he drove away from the scene, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 2.