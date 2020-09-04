A Clarkston man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery for allegedly hitting his brother in his face five times with an open hand, which broke his nose, in a July incident.
Michael O. McClinn, 36, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Karin Seubert released McClinn from jail on pretrial conditions that include no contact with his brother.
Lewiston police say on July 22, McClinn was at brother Matthew Thornton’s residence on the 400 block of Adams Lane in Lewiston when the two got into an argument. McClinn grabbed Thornton by the front of his neck and pushed him against a wall before striking him five times with an open hand, fracturing his nose, court records said.
Thornton also sustained damage to his left eye that has caused some “vision issues” since the altercation, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 16.