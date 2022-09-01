A Lewiston man was charged with felony malicious injury to property following alleged vandalism at Zions Bank in Lewiston.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges Wednesday against Albert H. Powaukee, 39, for the incident that took place Aug. 17, according to a news release. He was also charged with two counts of malicious injury to property for another incident and is at the Nez Perce County Jail, according to court documents.
He had an initial appearance for the first case Aug. 17, appearing before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans on the additional charges Wednesday. The maximum penalties for felony injury to property is 1-5 years and/or $1,000 for each charge.
Lewiston Police Department responded at around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 16 to Bob Jackson Auto on the 800 block of F Street and found four windows broken. There were also broken windows at G&A Wheel Frame, also on F Street. Blood was found at the scene, which led officers to Powaukee, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lewiston Police Department responded shortly after midnight Aug. 17 to Zions Bank on the 2900 block of Thain Grade and found the drive-through windows were broken with blood and glass on the ground. Vice President of Zion Security Randy Tuckett was contacted the morning of Aug. 17 and stated he wanted to press charges when security footage was received, according to the probable cause. Security footage allegedly shows Powaukee breaking the windows using his elbow, causing damages in excess of $20,000, according to the news release.
According to the probable cause, officers who found Powaukee stated that he appeared to be having a mental health episode or being under the influence. Powaukee was also ordered by a judge to be examined by a psychiatrist or licensed psychologist designated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.