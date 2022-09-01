A Lewiston man was charged with felony malicious injury to property following alleged vandalism at Zions Bank in Lewiston.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges Wednesday against Albert H. Powaukee, 39, for the incident that took place Aug. 17, according to a news release. He was also charged with two counts of malicious injury to property for another incident and is at the Nez Perce County Jail, according to court documents.

Tags

Recommended for you