A Portland, Ore., man without a place to stay in the valley is charged with felony malicious injury to property after police say he threw a medium-sized river rock through a window at the Idaho State Liquor Store in downtown Lewiston on Thursday afternoon because he was cold and wanted to be taken to jail.
Brandon B. Blakely, 41, was arraigned on the charge by video Friday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Michelle Evans set a $15,000 bond in the case.
Blakely dozed off during the arraignment and Evans had to read the charges and maximum penalties again. When the state’s allegations of an extensive, multi-state criminal record were recited to Blakely by Evans, he perked up and denied ever being in New Jersey, which was one of the states prosecutors say he has a criminal record in.
Deputy Prosecutor Shelby Sieracki previously noted for the court that Blakely had a criminal record in Utah, California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington and Hawaii, as well as New Jersey.
Lewiston police responded to a call about a man who had thrown a rock through a window at liquor store at 913 Main St. at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police that after Blakely threw the rock, he said, “I’m cold, I’m ready to go to jail,” court records said.
The window had recently been installed and was worth at least $1,000, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony malicious injury to property is five years in prison and a $1,000 fine. The charge also carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison for anyone convicted of the charge.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 2.