A Clarkston man’s holidays are off to an exciting start.
Johnathan Holguin won the Maverik Adventure’s First Stop’s 2020 Grand Sweepstakes on Saturday in Salt Lake City. His prizes? A new Ford F-350 pickup truck, a 32-foot travel trailer and $20,000 in cash.
“It still hasn’t sunk in completely,” Holguin said Tuesday. “I think I’m still in shock.”
Holguin, who entered the contest through the Maverik store in Lewiston, recently was notified he was one of four randomly selected finalists who had a chance of winning the sweepstake’s ultimate prize.
He and his wife, Jodie, were flown to Utah last weekend, along with the three other finalists. Once there, the host selected the winner in a drawing.
“We literally put our entries in a hat, and mine was chosen,” Holguin said. “I just got lucky.”
The Clarkston couple happily accepted the 2019 Ford F-350, 2020 32-feet Evoke travel trailer and cash prize. Holguin said the pleasant surprise was both an early Christmas and birthday present. He turns 42 on Thursday, and his wife’s birthday is Saturday.
Holguin, who is employed by Sparklight cable company in Lewiston, said he plans to purchase Christmas presents and camper supplies with the winnings, and he’s already planning his next adventure to Durango, Colo.
The Thirst for Adventure Sweepstakes was part of Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes in partnership with popular brands to offer customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year, said Communications Director Michelle Monson. The 2020 sweepstakes won by the Clarkston resident was presented by Gatorade.
All customers throughout Maverik’s operating region of 11 states can enter to win by submitting “Trail Points” collected through purchases at Maverik convenience store locations.
Holguin said he and his wife hope to retrieve the new truck and trailer sometime next week.
“I don’t think it will feel real until I see them sitting in the driveway,” he said.