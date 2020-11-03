What many are describing as the “most important election” of their lifetime will take place today, with a hotly contested presidential race topping the list of offices to be decided.
No statewide offices are on the ballot in north central Idaho, although there is a proposed constitutional amendment and two congressional races. There are a handful of contested legislative races as well, along with several county commissioner and sheriff races.
Across the border in Washington, every statewide constitutional office is up for election, including governor. There is also a variety of congressional, legislative and county races on the ballot.
Polls in Idaho are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Election Day registration is allowed, so long as you bring identification and proof of address. For those voting absentee, ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m.
In Washington, where there isn’t in-person voting, ballots must be postmarked by today to be counted. They can also be deposited in ballot drop boxes or at the county elections office by 8 p.m.
The list of the contested races and ballot measures in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington includes:
Idaho
Federal
President/Vice President, four-year term — Incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence square off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Several independent and minor party presidential candidates are also on the ballot.
U.S. House, two-year term — Incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher is seeking a second term representing Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the northern/western half of the state. He faces Democratic nominee Rudy Soto and Libertarian candidate Joe Evans.
U.S. Senate, six-year term — Two-term incumbent Sen. Jim Risch goes up against former state Rep. Paulette Jordan, as well as Constitution Party nominee Ray Writz and independent candidate Natalie Fleming.
State ballot measures
HJR 4 would freeze the number of legislative districts in Idaho at 35.
The Idaho Constitution allows the state to be divided into “not less than 30 nor more than 35 legislative districts” during the redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years.
However, it’s been more than 100 years since Idaho had fewer than 35 districts. With another redistricting cycle set to begin next year, the Idaho Legislature proposed removing any possibility that the number of districts could be reduced.
Idaho Legislature
5th Legislative District (Latah and Benewah counties), two-year terms — First-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, faces former Sen. Dan Foreman, in a repeat of their 2018 contest.
In the House A race, Democrat Dulce Kersting-Lark goes up against Republican Brandon Mitchell; first-term incumbent Rep. Bill Goesling chose not to run for reelection.
In the House B race, three-term incumbent Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, takes on Democrat Renee Love and Constitution Party representative James Hartley.
There are no contested general election races in the 6th or 7th Legislative Districts.
County races
Clearwater County
County Commission, four-year term — District 1 incumbent Republican Mike Ryan faces Democrat Chris St. Germaine.
Idaho County
County Commission, two-year term — Republican Ted Lindsley and independent Joe Cladouhos face off for the open District 2 seat.
County Sheriff, four-year term — Doug Ulmer, who defeated Sheriff Doug Giddings in the May Republican primary, faces independent Casey Zechmann.
Latah County
County Commission, two-year term — District 2 incumbent Commissioner Tom Lamar is being challenged by Republican Gabriel Rench.
Nez Perce County
County Commission, four-year term — Incumbent Republican Don Beck faces a challenge from former Lewiston City Councilor Jim Kleeberg in the District 1 race. Kleeberg is running as an independent.
County Commission, two-year term — In the District 2 race, incumbent Republican Doug Havens goes up against former Lewiston Mayor and former state representative Jeff Nessett, who is also running as an independent.
County sheriff, four-year term — Incumbent Sheriff Joe Rodriguez, a Republican, is being challenged by former undersheriff Bryce Scrimsher, who is running as an independent.
Washington
Federal
U.S. House, two-year term — Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is seeking an ninth term representing the 5th Congressional District in eastern Washington. She’s being challenged by Democratic nominee Dave Wilson.
State ballot measures
Referendum 90 asks voters whether the sexual health education bill approved by the Legislature earlier this year should be enacted.
If approved, Washington school districts would have to provide comprehensive, age-appropriate sexual health education to all students by the 2022-23 school year. Parents and legal guardians would still have the option to exclude their children from the curriculum; they would have access to any course material ahead of time to help them make that decision.
There’s also a proposed constitutional amendment on that ballot that, if approved, would allow public money held in trust for long-term care services to be invested in private equities.
Other public funds, such as pension and retirement fund, the industrial insurance trust fund and money held in trust for the benefit of people with developmental disabilities, can already be invested in private equities. The intent is to earn a higher rate of return.
Statewide office
Gov. Jay Inslee hopes to join Dan Evans as the only governors in state history to serve three consecutive terms. He’s being challenged by Republican Loren Culp.
Other statewide offices being contested this year include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, attorney general, commissioner of public lands, superintendent of public instruction and insurance commissioner.
Washington Legislature, 9th Legislative District (Adams, Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, and portions of Franklin and Spokane counties)
Senate, four-year term — Incumbent Sen. Mark Schoesler, who serves as Senate Republican Leader, is running for a fifth term in office. His opponent, Democrat Jenn Goulet, recently moved out of state; her name remains on the ballot because she left after the withdrawal deadline.
House Position 1, two-year term — Incumbent Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, seeks a third term in office. Her opponent is Libertarian Brett Borden.
In the Position 2 race, incumbent Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, is unopposed in his bid for a seventh term in office.
County races
Asotin County
County Commission, four-year term — Incumbent Commissioner Brian Shinn faces Brad Gary in the District 1 race, while incumbent Commissioner Chris Seubert goes up against Mike Henze in the District 2 race.
Public Utility District, six-year term — Incumbent Judy Ridge is seeking a fifth term in office. She’s being challenged by Joe Louis.
Superior Court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties; four-year term — Clarkston attorney Brooke Burns squares off against Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella.
Garfield County
County Commission, four-year term — Republicans Jim Nelson and Vonni “Vonda” Mulrony are seeking the District 1 seat being vacated by Commissioner Bob Johnson, who is retiring.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Commissioner Wynne McCabe is being challenged by Larry Ledgerwood.
Superior Court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties; four-year term — Clarkston attorney Brooke Burns squares off against Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella.
Whitman County
County Commission, four-year term — District 2 Commissioner Dean Kinzer, a Republican, is seeking a third term in office; he’s being challenged by Tom Handy, who states no party preference.
Nez Perce County polling places
Lewiston precincts 1 and 2 – Lewiston Community Center
Lewiston precinct 3 – Trinity Lutheran Church
Lewiston precincts 4 and 7 – Nazarene Church
Lewiston precincts 5 and 9 – Nez Perce Masonic Lodge #10
Lewiston precinct 6 – Lewiston Police Training Center
Lewiston precinct 8 – Echo Hills Church
Lewiston precincts 10 through 22 – Nez Perce County Fair Building
Rimrock 23 – Nez Perce County Courthouse
Foothills 24 – Lewiston Community Center
Tammany 25 – Nez Perce County Fair Building
Lapwai 26 – Lapwai High School Gym
Leland 27 – Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Lenore 28 – Lenore Community Activity Center
Peck 29 – Peck Community Center
Gifford 30 – Gifford Community Hall
Culdesac 31 – Culdesac Community Center
Webb 32 – Lapwai High School Gym