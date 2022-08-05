Big dogs take a lot of work, and fortunately for the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, there is a big community helping support the 25 Great Danes in their care.

According to a news release from the network, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance last Friday in removing 13 Great Danes that were surrendered by the owner. At the Lewiston residence, it was discovered that multiple dogs were still in the home, but the owner refused to let law enforcement and volunteers enter. Nick Woods, spokesperson for the rescue group, said they suspected the dogs in the home were living in similar inhumane conditions, but couldn’t act without law enforcement intervention.

