Firefighters on the Snake River Complex are working herculean 16-hour shifts with 14 days on and two days off. But the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 that is overseeing the effort is making sure firefighters are well taken care of.
Tim Engrav, one of a team of public information officers on the Snake River Complex, said an incident command post has been set up at Highland High School in Craigmont that includes a bevy of support functions, including tracking the costs of the fire, arranging for firefighting and other supplies, and an army of caterers that provides two hot meals and a sack lunch each day for the people on the front lines.
“In this case, we’ve got a camp set up closer to the fire, (past Winchester) as well, and the caterer provides the hot breakfast and dinner there,” Engrav said.
Firefighting meals are prepared according to contracted standards, he said, and typically include, for breakfast, scrambled eggs with hot mushrooms or cheese, a potato side, meat, such as sausage or bacon, oatmeal, fruit, cereal and coffee or juice.
Sack lunches consist of a sandwich or a wrap, fruit such as an apple or a bag of blueberries, veggies and snacks, such as protein bars or granola, crackers and chickpeas.
And dinners?
“Well, I got here a couple of days late and was told about the great steak dinner that I missed,” Engrav said. Other meals include things like spaghetti and meat sauce, chicken fillets, sausages, vegetable sides and “always a large salad.”
Although he couldn’t recall the exact number of calories firefighters are offered each days, “it’s in the thousands, maybe 4,000 to 5,000. Because of the work they’re doing, that is a consideration,” Engrav said.
“Caterers do have menus and a food leader to work out and plan a meal.”
The Snake River Complex is made up of the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires that started by lightning and were discovered July 7 on the Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District.
The fires are in steep terrain located about 20 miles south of Lewiston, just past Waha. On Thursday it was burning approximately 100,270 acres in grass and timber. Some structures are threatened and people living in the area were asked to evacuated.
Engrav said an infrared aerial flight is conducted each night and the fire’s statistics would be updated this morning.
Although firefighters feared winds would pick up Thursday and spread the fire, Engrav said the winds were not extreme and crews were making progress protecting structures and building fire lines, preparing to burn out ahead of the fire. Firefighters have also been chasing spot fires but, so far, have been successful at keeping them from getting established.
There are 397 people working on the fire.
A community fire briefing for the Lick Creek Fire (which has absorbed the Dry Gulch Fire), will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Asotin County Fire Station at 2377 Appleside Blvd. in the Clarkston Heights.
The fire was estimated Thursday to be burning 63,533 acres and is 20 percent contained. There are 629 people working on the fire and it is being managed by a Type 1 Incident Management Team, Pacific Northwest Team 3. Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations are in place and all U.S. Forest Service lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest are closed.
The Dixie and Jumbo fires located about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville are now burning 20,947 acres with 410 people assigned to the fire. An area closure is in effect and residents have been advised to evacuate.
The fires are burning in mixed conifer stands and old fire scars. Heavy down fuels are slowing the fire but are not a barrier to fire spread. In steep terrain, burning material that is rolling downhill helps the fire to spread and is creating hazardous conditions.
The fires are being managed by a Type 1 Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team 2.
The Snow Fire on the Lochsa Ranger District is located 15 miles east and northeast of Kamiah and is estimated at 337 acres. Firefighters are constructing fire lines next to a subdivision and looking for opportunities to limiting the spread of the fire.
Road closure orders are in effect for this fire.
The Bald Mountain Fire is burning about 108 acres and is located north of Castle Butter lookout near Forest Service Road No. 500.
The Storm Creek Fire is located 9 miles southeast of Powell and is burning 1,800 acres. A 10-person wildland fire crew has been assigned to this area.
There are 14 fires in the Cougar Rock Complex in Clearwater County and they are burning 3,167 acres and are 15 percent contained. There are 230 people working on this lightning-caused fire that is burning in heavy fuels on steep slopes. Access is limited and where conditions are too challenging firefighters are using existing roads, topographic features and fuel breaks to box in the fire. Where conditions permit firefighters are using more aggressive techniques.
There are two temporary flight restrictions for the air space over the fires and Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz has issued two closures at Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and at Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic. Additional road closures may be necessary to protect firefighters.
The Granite Pass Fire near Lolo Pass is composed of three fires burning on two national forests. This lightning-caused fire is estimated at 1,434 acres. The Lolo Creek Fire is burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Montana; the BM Hill Fire is burning on both the Powell Ranger District and the Missoula Ranger District. The Shotgun Fire is burning on the Powell Ranger District. All fires in the Granite Pass Complex are being managed under a full-suppression strategy.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issues an evacuation warning from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs and deputies will be notifying residents and visitors along U.S. Highway 12. Travelers along the highway are asked not to stop.
The Too Kush 2 wildfire located east of Kooskia is burning grass and timber and is estimated at 1,341 acres. Some structures are threatened. An incident command post has been set up at Clearwater Valley High School.
Idaho Department of Lands and Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association firefighters dealt with a cold front that whipped up winds Thursday, making firefighting more challenging.
The Greer Grade Fire along State Highway 11 is holding at about 5 acres; the Johnson Creek Fire is now at 640 acres located northwest of Elk River; and the Armstrong Fire west of Headquarters and Pierce at 60 acres.
Elk Butte Lookout has not been impacted by the Johnson fire, which is about 2 miles from the site. Firefighters are working on fuel mitigation and structure protection for the lookout. An area closure is in effect for the Johnson Creek Fire.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf met Thursday with Idaho Department of Lands fire managers at Deary High School to review firefighting efforts on the Leland Complex.
The governor noted that managing neighboring fires makes the most of wildfire fighting resources. He thanked the combined state, federal and county agencies that are collaborating on these fires.
The Clearwater County extension office is encouraging people who live in areas that could be threatened with wildland fire to take measure to protect their homes and outbuildings, as well as have an evacuation plan.
This includes reducing the risk of wildland fire to property by removing flammable material away from structures; keeping decks and porches clear of flammable material such as deck chairs and other furniture and making sure gutters and window wells are free of debris.
Additional information is available in the online publication, “Living with Fire” at uidaho.edu/clearwater.
The Clearwater and Lewis county commissioners have declared states of emergency in their counties because of the nearby fires.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.