Moscow man dies in wreck north of New Meadows
NEW MEADOWS — A 22-year-old man from Moscow died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle wreck north of New Meadows, according to the Idaho State Police.
The Moscow man was identified as Samson Matthews by Adams County Coroner Sue Warner.
Matthews was driving south in a 2010 Mazda 5 at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 164. The Mazda struck head-on with a 2015 Freightliner tractor that was pulling a flatbed semitrailer as it traveled north, according to an ISP news release.
Matthews was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 40-year-old man from Clinton, Utah, was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital, the news release said.
LCSC Craft Fair returning this year, set for Dec. 4
The Lewis-Clark State College Craft Fair is back on this year and will be held Dec. 4 at three locations on campus.
Earlier this fall, it was announced that the fair had been canceled for 2021, but the Associated Students of LCSC and college officials changed course and decided to hold the fair, it announced Monday.
The fair is in its 41st year and is sponsored by ASLCSC. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Williams Conference Center, Student Union Building/Center for Student Leadership and the Activity Center Auxiliary Gym. The fair is free to attend and open to the public.
Face coverings are required indoors at all times for the three facilities.
Those interested in having an exhibit to sell crafts or artwork must register online by Nov. 24. The early registration deadline is Friday and is $50 for a table and two chairs for a direct business sale; $40 for a Lewis-Clark Valley business, organization affiliation, home business or nonprofit organization; and $25 for a college-related club, organization or division. The cost will go up after that date. The sale of food or drink items, unless prepackaged, is prohibited.
Setup times are 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7-8:30 a.m. Dec. 4, and takedown will be at 3-4 p.m. Dec. 4.
The fair serves as a fundraiser for graduation festivities and student-related activities at the college. Those seeking more information may contact the ASLCSC office at (208) 792-2716 or aslcsc@lcsc.edu.
Dent Acres Campground, recreation sites closed after slide damage
AHSAHKA — Army Corps of Engineers officials have closed the Dent Acres Campground and the associated boat ramp and recreation site because of damage from a slow-moving slide.
According to a news release from the agency, recent rain has made the slide that began along Old Dent Road this summer worse and the damage now impedes safe access to the area. The road has dropped as much as six inches in some areas.
The boat ramps at Big Eddy, Bruce’s Eddy and Freeman Creek at Dworshak State Park remain open. The boat ramp at Grandad is not usable because of low water levels.
More information is available by contacting the Dworshak Dam Visitor Center at (208) 476-1255.
Bingo night to benefit Animal Rescue Foundation
GRANGEVILLE — The Animal Rescue Foundation will host a burger and turkey Bingo night from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Grangeville Elks Lodge at 111 S. Meadow St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the foundation. Prizes will be awarded for every game and a turkey will be awarded for every fourth game. Three Bingo cards for 20 games costs $20 and children younger than 12 can play for 50 cents a card per game.
The turkeys have been donated by Grangeville Cash and Carry Foods.
Update on childhood trauma committee set for Thursday at Lewiston City Library
Members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho will provide an update on its statewide childhood trauma intervention committee Thursday afternoon at the Lewiston City Library.
The update on the Building Resilience with Adverse Childhood Experiences Interventions Committee is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. at the library, located at 411 D St.
The update will cover efforts to support the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and its action plan, as well as the League of Women Voters’ efforts to convince the Idaho legislature to formally recognize the affect of childhood trauma and support interventions and care.
The presentation can be seen in-person or via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ahs3ud7h.
ISP launches new public records request website
The Idaho State Police launched a new public records management program Monday to make public records requests easier and more convenient for the public.
All public records requests can be completed by clicking on the Public Records Request tab on the Idaho State Police website at isp.idaho.gov. The request will be immediately forwarded to ISP public records custodians.
The new request process coincides with the agency’s launch of a new public records request and management program through GovQA, an industry records software. In addition to making requests easier for the public, the program is also designed to increase efficiency for ISP records custodians who manage requests, maintain transparency and ensure compliance with the Idaho Public Records Act.
The website tab will replace email, mailed or faxed public records requests and consolidate the delivery of all requests for added efficiency. The program became available for use Monday.