Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Moscow attorney Mark Monson to serve as a district court judge in the 2nd Judicial District.
Monson will replace retiring Judge Jeff Brudie starting Jan. 1, and will serve out the remainder of his term.
At the same time Little announced the appointment of Monson, he also appointed Barbara Duggan of Wallace to the 1st Judicial District.
“Barbara Duggan and Mark Monson are strong legal minds who have proven their commitment to upholding the law as they serve the people of Idaho,” Little said.
Monson is a partner at Mosman & Monson in Moscow, and has been a member of the Idaho Professional Conduct Board since 2010. He graduated from Arizona State University, magna cum laude, in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. In 1997, he moved to Moscow to attend law school and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho in 2000.
“I am deeply honored that Governor Little placed his confidence in me to serve as a judge in the Second Judicial District,” Monson said. “I look forward to serving our community alongside our other outstanding judges.”
While 2022 is an election year for all district court judges in Idaho, Monson will not have to run because the appointment came less than a year before the May election. After completing Brudie’s term, Monson will serve a four-year term and will not have to face election until 2026.
Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed then 41-year-old Brudie to the bench in 2001. Before that appointment, he spent more than a decade in public defense. He also previously served as vice president of legal services and general counsel for Regence BlueShield of Idaho. Brudie is 62.