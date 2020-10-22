A Lewiston woman who conspired to steal money from the Dollar Tree last year in a fake robbery was sentenced to 37 days in jail and four years of probation, but was given a withheld judgment.
Second District Judge Jeff Brudie sentenced Felecia A. Nash, 33, Wednesday to the jail time, but gave her credit for seven days she already served on the charge. Nash was placed on probation for four years and given 30 days of discretionary jail time that can be used by her probation officer to jail her if she violates the terms. Brudie also sentenced her to pay $245.50 in fines and fees.
Nash pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in August. Lewiston police said she, her husband, Christopher J. Hubbard, and co-worker Heather L. Massie conspired to fake a robbery of the Lewiston Dollar Tree in August 2019. Nash or Massie propped the door open for Hubbard, who entered the store dressed in black with a bandana over his face, court records said.
Nash and Massie gave Hubbard a bag with about $2,375 that Massie had collected from her shift at the store. Nash told police she had money from the store in her camper. Officers retrieved $1,843 in cash and change from her camper, court records said.
Nash showed police a message she sent to Massie on Facebook Messenger stating the two needed “to get together to figure our story out,” court records said.
Hubbard was sentenced in December 2019 to 5½ years in prison and fined $500 for his part in the burglary. Massie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in December and was sentenced to five years probation in March, but she was also given a withheld judgment by Brudie.