Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson will be the city’s first elected mayor in nearly five decades after a solid majority of voters rejected the council-city manager form of government and gave him a majority of the votes for the newly created position.
With all 26 precincts reporting, Proposition 1 was defeated 4,295 votes to 3,650. The measure asked voters to choose “yes” to retain the council-manager form or “no” to revert to the strong mayor form favored by the vast majority of Idaho cities.
Johnson scored 4,043 votes in the mayoral race, while machinist Wilson Boots had 2,486 and incumbent City Councilor Bob Blakey had 1,221. Johnson also finished with 52.2 percent of the vote, more than the 50 percent threshold the City Council set earlier this year for election to the mayor’s position. If he had fallen under 50 percent, it would have triggered a December runoff between Johnson and Boots.
Along with the switch, voters chose a council of six members to serve alongside Johnson, who will only vote to break ties. They are Opportunities Unlimited President and CEO Hannah Liedkie with 4,242 votes; SEL engineering support specialist Kassee Forsmann with 3,781; current Lewiston Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder with 3,772; former Lewiston City Councilor and Mayor Jim Kleeburg with 3,601; retired teacher Rick Tousley with 3,596; and landscaper Luke Blount with 3,264.
In a text message to the Lewiston Tribune, Johnson said he was honored and humbled to be Lewiston’s first elected mayor in decades.
“Together, we will make Lewiston an even greater place to call home,” Johnson said. “Special thanks to my wife Jean, campaign volunteers and a community that believed in our positive message.”
He told KLEW television news late Tuesday night that he plans on finishing his current term in the Legislature, but won’t seek reelection next year.
Incumbent Councilors Cari Miller and John Bradbury have two years left on their current terms, but will be off the council because they opted to not run on the strong-mayor ballot in the event voters chose that form. Incumbent Kevin Kelly did run on the strong-mayor ballot, but didn’t earn enough votes to remain on the council. Blakey will also be off the council after two four-year terms since he ran for reelection to his seat on the defeated council-city manager ballot.
Councilor John Pernsteiner did not run for reelection, but did lead the unsuccessful KEEP Lewiston campaign to retain the city manager form of government.
Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard did not respond to a request for comment on his plans now that his position will be eliminated. The City Council set the strong mayor’s salary at $80,000 earlier this year, roughly half of Nygaard’s base pay, so that the incoming council can add a city supervisor position to assist the mayor.
The other candidates who didn’t make the cut were Ada Eldridge, Brandon Huffaker, Gabriel Iacoboni, Heather Rogers and Susan Whitlow. Nez Perce County Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks said turnout was relatively high for a municipal election at around 41 percent.
In the race for Culdesac City Council, former Councilor Kathryn Bomar returned to her seat with 33 votes, followed by William Vorrasi with 19 votes. Incumbent Councilors LaVonne Davis (10 votes) and Mitchell Wilson (17 votes) were defeated. Just over 25 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.
