Lewiston’s Episcopal Church and its vicar share ties to Christmas

When it comes to beginnings, the Episcopal Church in Lewiston stands in pretty good company.
It was on Christmas Day, in 1864, that the church had its first service in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley — hence the name, Church of the Nativity, according to the Rev. Beverly Hosea.
Hosea, who has filled the role of vicar for the Normal Hill congregation since August 2019, can count herself part of the history of one of Lewiston’s longest-serving churches, though her position was always meant to be temporary.
“The word ‘vicar’ comes from the same root as ‘vicarious.’ The vicar serves as the vicarious presence of the bishop. In my case the role of vicar means that I am serving during an interim period between rectors, who are priests called to serve the congregation on a permanent basis,” she said.
“The bishop of the Diocese of Spokane, the Right Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, who had previously been rector at Nativity for 11 years, asked me to come out of retirement to serve in this interim capacity as vicar while the congregation carried out a calling for their next priest. In the Episcopal Church the calling process has many components and steps for both the congregation extending a call and priests who are exploring a call. This is done to help both parties make the best match.”
Craig Clohessy: How are things going on that front, meaning is Church of the Nativity close to hiring a new rector?
Beverly Hosea: First, we have to have candidates that apply. … Like the Episcopal churches across the country and other denominations, … more clergy have retired than there are clergy people graduating from seminary and entering the ministry. With COVID-19, everything has sort of slowed down. We’re all competing for the same number of people looking for a call.
We know we need to be patient and we also need to be right out there and let people know what a wonderful congregation this is in terms of our ministry that is being done here, that we’re offering a full-time position with a really nice rectory, and housing is such a difficult thing for many places that this is important. We’re financially sound and we have a role in the larger community, not just our own congregation and the service that we offer and our presence here. It’s a good place for ministry.
CC: What message would you like to share this Christmas Eve?
BH: It’s about the encounter — not just with the baby Jesus, but the encounter with the Jesus who told parables that would make us scratch our heads and challenge our conscience; and the Jesus who would touch the lepers and he would be with the tax collectors; the Jesus who would be pushing all the boundaries around in terms of the religion and the culture with this inclusiveness; and the Jesus who would not compromise the truth before (Pontius) Pilate; and the Jesus who would die for us; and the Jesus who would bring us his presence as resurrection. The whole package. But that first part of the baby Jesus is important because that is the incarnation, God’s presence. God is present always and all of creation expresses this, but this is so specific in the baby Jesus.
CC: On the Tribune’s Saturday Religion page we’ve been asking readers the question, “What does faith mean to you?” How would you answer that question?
BH: I talk about faith out of my own experience and wanting to connect with people where they’re at. The main thing is it’s not just having a head knowledge of a belief system, but it is a lived experience. … That kind of faith is one that trust comes from experience. … “God is faithful” is one of the scripture passages. That means our experience of God lets us know God is trustworthy, that we can depend upon God.
CC: In your biographical information, you point out that you are a Franciscan. Can you share how that provides an even closer connection to the Church of the Nativity?
BH: I’m a Third Order Franciscan. One of the things that St. Francis of Assisi introduced that became such an important part of how we celebrate Christmas was the Christmas creche (a display representing the scene of Jesus’ birth). This was in (1223), … in the Italian village of Greccio where he was for one Christmas. He had the people gather on that evening from the village and there they prepared a scene at a stable with the manger. … That was the beginning of where the Christmas creche (Nativity scene) came from. If you go to Greccio today they have a beautiful museum where they have Christmas Nativity scenes from all over the world.
