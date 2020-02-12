Lewiston police officer chosen for Idaho Medal of Honor

BOISE — A Lewiston police officer was chosen to receive the Idaho Medal of Honor during a meeting Tuesday in Boise.
Lewiston Police Officer Eric Olson received a unanimous vote at the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission meeting for his actions during a shooting spree April 17, 2019, that spanned from the 3500 block of 11th Street to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards, said Scott Graf, the Idaho attorney general’s public information officer.
Daniel T. Cook died after the shootout with police at the fairgrounds. Cook initiated the shooting spree that ultimately led to his death by driving up to Nez Perce Tribal Police Officer Josh Rigney’s home in the Orchards, knocking on the door and shooting Rigney twice. Rigney later recovered from the shooting.
Olson had been nominated for the award, along with three of his fellow officers, Jacob Gunter, Nick Krakalia and Detective Brett Dammon, Graf said. Gunter, Krakalia and Dammon will be given a letter of commendation in acknowledgement of their bravery from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on behalf of the commission, Graf said.
Two firefighters from the McCall Fire Protection District and a police officer from the Nampa Police Department were also selected by the commission to receive Idaho’s Medal of Honor, Graf said.
Each will receive their medals in ceremonies later in the year, Graf said.