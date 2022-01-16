Clearwater Paper has introduced NuVo with BioPBS, a type of paperboard for environmentally friendly hot beverage cups that is being manufactured in Lewiston.
The paperboard features a compostable barrier that replaces a thin layer of low-density plastic commonly used on paper cups for hot drinks.
It is the second type of NuVo, a product that was launched in 2019 for hot and cold beverage cups.
Like the original version, more than 30% of the pulp for NuVo with BioPBS comes from recycled wood products. The remainder of the pulp is made from wood grown in forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.
But the first type of NuVo still required the thin layer of low-density plastic for hot beverages since it lacked the compostable barrier.
NuVo with BioPBS is a “cup stock that we believe will allow our customers to be at the forefront of growing trends in sustainability,” said Steve Bowden, senior vice president and general manager of Clearwater Paper’s pulp and paperboard division, in a news release.
The original NuVo is sold to paper cup converters that sell to restaurants, convenience store chains and food service operators, said Shannon Myers, a spokeswoman for Clearwater Paper.
Lewiston has played a pivotal role in the creation of NuVo and its continuing success, she said.
“The Lewiston team provides the product development, engineering and quality assurance to create fantastic products under the brand,” Myers said. “The softwood fiber from the Northwest contributes to the unique strength and stretch properties of our cup stock.”
NuVo is part of an effort Clearwater Paper has made to expand its portfolio of green products, which the company thinks represent a significant growth opportunity based on the next generation’s buying preferences, she said.
In addition to NuVo, Clearwater Paper launched ReMagine in 2020. As much as 30% of the pulp for ReMagine comes from recycled wood products. Packaging for candy, bakery goods, dry and frozen foods and pharmaceuticals is made from ReMagine, which is manufactured in Lewiston and Cypress Bend, Ark.
Vista Outdoor offering ammunition subscriptions
Firearms owners can be guaranteed they will receive a certain amount of Federal ammunition each month if they sign up for an annual subscription. Federal is a Vista Outdoor brand.
The service is available online at federalpremium.com under the word “subscriptions” at the bottom of the home page.
Some of Federal’s most popular American Eagle Loads are available in five-box monthly shipments.
Among them are 115-grain 9 mm Luger for $139.99 per month, 180-grain 40 S&W for $151.99 per month and 200-grain 45 Auto for $169.99 per month, according to the Federal website.
Each household is limited to one subscription per caliber. Those who cancel early are subject to a $300 penalty, according to the website.
The subscriptions were launched after ammunition shortages were so severe that people sent hate mail and inaccurately suggested the company wasn’t making ammunition, according to Jason Vanderbrink, Vista’s president of ammunition.
Vista Outdoor is the largest ammunition maker in the United States, with brands that include CCI/Speer in Lewiston, where it is one of the largest employers, Remington, Hevi-Shot and Alliant Powder.
The conglomerate hasn’t ruled out expanding the concept, said Fred Ferguson, a spokesman for the company, in an email.
“Generally speaking we started the program on a smaller scale so that we can perfect the process — shipping, inventory, website user experience, etc. — given this is a first-time program,” he said.
ICCU makes progress on Lewiston expansion
Idaho Central Credit Union is hiring about 12 employees as it prepares to open its first Lewiston office at 429 Thain Road this spring.
The 6,680-square-foot branch will have three drive-through lanes. Two will be for tellers and a third will have an ATM.
The Lewiston operation will be the third for ICCU in north central Idaho, which has more than 40 branches in the state. The others are at 201 S. Main St. in Pierce and 525 W. Third St. in Moscow.
Ishida promoted to CEO at PACT EMS
MOSCOW — A private ambulance company based in Moscow has a new top executive.
Keith Ishida is the new president and CEO of Palouse Area Care & Transport, a role previously held by Troy Zakariasen, who founded the business with his wife, Kelly Zakariasen.
Ishida was general manager at PACT EMS for two years before purchasing the company. PACT EMS provides ground transportation from bases in Moscow and Lewiston to patients who need higher levels of care.
Its 22 paramedics and emergency medical technicians serve Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Pullman Regional Hospital, Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinic in Colfax, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries, Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino, St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood and Garfield County Public Hospital in Pomeroy.
The change will allow Troy Zakariasen to focus on his other ambulance company, Fireline Medics, which provides medical standby and emergency care at wildland fires and natural disasters in the Northwest and the Southwest.
He also will help his wife with a new venture she is opening in Moscow this year.
Dozens of entities benefit from DeAtley Family Foundation
The DeAtley Fam-ily Foundation gave $1.27 million to 11 charities in its first year of awarding grants.
The donations were distributed based on the goal established by the foundation’s founders, A. Neil and Patricia DeAtley, to help the community grow stronger by supporting those within it.
Grant applications for 2022 will be open from Feb. 1 through March 15 at deatleyfamilyfoundation.org.
The 2021 grants are as follows:
Tri-State Hospital Foundation in Clarkston for a new wing, $1 million.
Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, remodeling the entry of the Lewiston club, $50,000.
LC Valley Pickleball Club, resurfacing courts, $50,000.
Upper Clearwater Community Foundation, restoration of a community swimming pool in Kamiah, $50,000.
Lewiston Library Foundation, partitions, $25,000.
North Idaho Children’s Home in Lewiston, roof repair and addition of fitness room, $15,000.
Fred E. LeFrancis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1443 in Clarkston, veteran’s outreach center, $25,000.
Gina Quesenberry Foundation, mammogram program, $20,000.
Idaho Drug Free Youth, sponsor participants in an annual summit, $15,000.
LC Valley Youth Resource Center, drop-in program, $15,000.
Idaho Food Bank, backpack program, $10,000.
The foundation also gave another $38,000 to 17 area organizations and schools for more than 25 programs.
Rebekah Picchena named Realtor of year
Rebekah Picchena is the Realtor of the Year for the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors for 2021.
Picchena is the co-owner and associate broker of River Cities Real Estate in Lewiston.
The organization’s other honorees for 2021 are Laynie McClain, branch manager at Summit Funding in Lewiston, who won the community service award, and Alliance Title that received the affiliate of the year.
The group also announced its officers for 2022. Heather Meeks, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson in Lewiston, is president. Christie Scoles, a Realtor at Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate in Lewiston and Clarkston, is president elect.
They are joined by secretary Debbie Lee, owner/broker of Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate, and treasurer Dick White, co-owner and designated broker at River Cities Real Estate.
