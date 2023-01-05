An 18-year-old Lewiston man was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery on Lewiston’s Normal Hill in November.
Forrest K. Riley was sentenced Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies. Monson imposed a sentence of no less than four years, with total time served not to exceed 10 years. Riley also is participating in a rider program, meaning the court will retain jurisdiction for 365 days during his incarceration at the Idaho Department of Corrections facility to receive programming and education.
Riley, Erik M. Largent, 27, of Lewiston, and Donel Kipp, 48, of Pendleton, Ore., allegedly entered a residence Nov. 17 wearing ski masks and threatening people in the home on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston. One of the victims was cut in a scuffle with Riley, who had a knife. Items from the home, including a computer keyboard and computer tower, were allegedly taken during the incident.
Largent had his robbery and burglary charges dismissed when he admitted Dec. 29 to various probation violations in a separate case, which resulted in his original sentence of two years in jail to be imposed. An arrest warrant for Kipp was issued Nov. 23.
After serving his prison sentence, Riley will be placed on probation. He also must pay a $3,500 civil penalty to the victims in addition to $245.50 in court costs. Monson said he reduced the civil penalty based on statements to the court from Riley.
Riley addressed the court and apologized to the victims, who weren’t in court. He said he was disappointed, disgusted and ashamed of his actions. Riley told Monson that he will accept the sentence so that the victims can feel safe and that he’ll continue to change, saying he acted like a “monster.”
“The life of a monster no longer has a tasty appeal to me,” Riley said, adding he was thankful for the opportunity to move forward.
Riley’s public defender, Joanna McFarland, also told the court that Riley hopes to make a lifestyle change. Riley pleaded guilty and received a plea agreement with the prosecution.
“Forrest wanted to take responsibility on Day One,” she said. “He is putting his money where his mouth is.”
Deputy prosecutor Jazz Patzer was present in court on behalf of the state and asked that Monson follow the rule 11 plea agreement, which is binding by the court. The prosecution also dismissed a robbery charge in the agreement.
Riley pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and burglary Dec. 20. The maximum sentence for aggravated battery is 15 and the maximum sentence for burglary is 10 years.
Monson said that Riley made McFarland’s job easy with the agreement he made and the sentencing comes less than two months after the crime. He told Riley to do well with the rider program and to follow the rules.
“I’m hoping this is just a blip in the radar and you don’t prove me wrong,” Monson said to Riley.
Monson also kept a no-contact order between Riley and the victims through November 2024.