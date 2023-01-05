An 18-year-old Lewiston man was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery on Lewiston’s Normal Hill in November.

Forrest K. Riley was sentenced Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies. Monson imposed a sentence of no less than four years, with total time served not to exceed 10 years. Riley also is participating in a rider program, meaning the court will retain jurisdiction for 365 days during his incarceration at the Idaho Department of Corrections facility to receive programming and education.

