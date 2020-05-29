A Lewiston man is facing two felony counts of domestic battery and felony attempted strangulation related to domestic altercations in November and February.
Travis P. Blake, 41, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged he attempted to strangle and hit a woman, bruising and cutting her face and arms, in early November, then repeatedly kicked the woman in an alleged incident in mid-February.
Lewiston police said Blake took the woman to the ground and began choking her at a residence on Fourth Street D in Lewiston on Nov. 11. Blake allegedly punched the woman on the forehead, leaving a large gash above her left eye after the woman reached up and struck Blake in the nose while he was choking her, court records said.
The woman was able to escape the house while Blake was allegedly berating her. She hid under a boat, and while there took a photo to document the injury above her eye. Blake searched for the woman, and she ran across the street and hid in some neighbor’s shrubs, but the neighbor’s flood lights came on, so she ran back to her house, court records said.
The woman began to pack her belongings to leave when police say Blake removed her clothing from her dresser, threw them on the living room floor and urinated on them. The woman spent the night at the Red Lion Hotel, court records said.
In February, police say Blake pushed the woman onto the floor and, as she curled into a ball, he kicked her in the back and legs, causing bruising on her lower back, ankle and foot, court records said.
The maximum penalty for domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for attempted strangulation in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $10,000.
Ramlingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 10 and 12.
