A Lewiston man faces two felony counts of battery on law enforcement officers and one felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer.
James H. Wilson, 31, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Kent Merica set a $15,000 bond in the case. Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker requested a $50,000 bond because of 14 failures to appear in court by Wilson and the alleged violent nature of the crimes charged.
Lewiston police allege Wilson hit Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg on the right side of his chin with a straight open-palm strike and hit him several more times during an arrest, court records said.
Wilson was eventually subdued, but was later uncooperative with jail staff at the Nez Perce County Jail, allegedly headbutting Deputy Kael Brink in the face, knocking him back into a X-ray machine where Brink hit the back of his head. Wilson again headbutted Brink in the face as he was being escorted to a safe cell, court records said.
After Wilson was in the safe cell, he asked to speak with deputies. He said he was not staying in jail and allegedly took a swing at Deputy Jared Bailie, but Bailie blocked the punch. Wilson continued to fight with deputies until a stun gun was used to subdue him, court records said.
Lewiston police said the incident started when Bloomsburg was attempting to make contact with Wilson on Thursday afternoon at a residence on the 1100 block of 16th Avenue about a threats case and an arrest warrant for Wilson on a failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor malicious injury to property charge. As Bloomsburg knocked on the door, someone inside the residence said “they should not open the door or they will take him,” court records said.
Wilson was seen in a southeastern window of the residence, where Bloomsburg said he needed to talk with Wilson. “Wilson flipped off Cpl. Bloomsburg with both hands. This went on for a few minutes,” court records said.
Wilson then opened the door and Bloomsburg told Wilson he was under arrest. Wilson stepped outside and allegedly hit Bloomsburg with a straight open-palm strike to his chin. Bloomsburg and Officer Joe Lines grabbed Wilson. Wilson ended up on the ground on top of Bloomsburg and continued to hit Bloomsburg in the face, court records said.
“Wilson’s face was full of rage and he seemed intent on hurting Cpl. Bloomsburg,” court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony battery of a law enforcement officer is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony assault of a law enforcement officer is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. If convicted on the charges, Wilson could face up to 15 years in prison.
Merica set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 2.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.