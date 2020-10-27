A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated assault after police say he threw a 40-ounce beer at a man and swung a lanyard loaded with heavy, sharp keys at the man’s head Saturday shortly before noon at Hells Canyon Harley-Davidson.
Danny D. Chapman, 49, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the charge. Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $5,000 in the case.
Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg was dispatched to the motorcycle dealership at 306 21st St. in Lewiston at 11:53 a.m. Saturday because Chapman was allegedly damaging property and acting violently toward staff. Chapman screamed in a woman’s face and threw a 40-ounce bottle of beer at a man who stepped between Chapman and the woman. The bottle hit another woman, who did not want to press charges, court records said.
As the man escorted Chapman out of the front parking lot, Chapman pulled out his key lanyard and began swinging it at the man, as well as another man. The keys almost hit the first man in the ear, court records said.
Bloomsburg wrote in his affidavit of probable cause that the keys “would have caused great bodily injury” had they struck the man in the head.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order forbidding Chapman from contacting the alleged victim in the case.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 4.