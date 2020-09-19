A Lewiston man is in the Asotin County Jail on a $25,000 bond and faces an initial arraignment Sept. 28 on felony third-degree assault and three misdemeanors after an alleged fight with his cousin and an Asotin County deputy Wednesday.
Asotin County prosecutors also plan to charge Logan B. Barnes, 24, with fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, for fighting with his cousin, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
Barnes was in Asotin County Superior Court on Thursday, where Judge Tina Kernan set bond and his initial arraignment date.
According to court reports, Asotin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Destry Jackson responded to a call on the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. As he neared the address, he noticed a large crowd in the parking lot outside the Alano Club and two men fighting. Barnes was allegedly fighting his cousin, Ryland Johnson. Barnes, who was shirtless, approached Jackson’s patrol vehicle in an aggressive manner and Jackson radioed for more officers and told them to “step it up,” court records said.
As Jackson tried to exit his patrol vehicle, Barnes “shoulder checked it shoving it on purpose in aggressive forceful manner sending it back on me,” Jackson said in his report. Jackson ordered Barnes to put his hands behind his back, which he did, but Barnes walked away. Jackson got one handcuff secured, but Barnes pulled away and began physically resisting, court records said.
Jackson ordered Barnes to the ground and he tried to get him to the ground using the one arm he had cuffed. On the ground, Barnes twisted away and stood back up. The handcuff scraped Jackson’s right forearm and he pulled muscles in his back. Jackson then pulled his stun gun and ordered Barnes on the ground or he would use the stun gun on him, court records said.
Barnes got on the ground screaming and calling Jackson names. Officers from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Clarkston Police Department arrived, and Barnes was placed in the back of Jackson’s patrol car, where he continued to yell and started kicking and striking the window and the shield between the front seat and the backseat.
Jackson went to the address where the fight began, and witnesses told him Barnes was kicked out of the residents for being hyper and out of control, and fighting with his cousin, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony third-degree assault in Washington is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for the gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault in Washington is up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalties for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest are each 90 days in a jail and a $1,000 fine.
