A Lewiston man is in Nez Perce County Jail facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father Sunday.
Mark Lee Hopson, 59, allegedly killed his father, Bill Hopson, 94, shortly before midnight Sunday at a residence in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.
Hopson was arrested by police shortly after officers arrived at the residence, according to a news release issued by the Lewiston Police Department on Monday.
A caller had informed police that Hopson had allegedly killed his father, according to the release.
Police arrived within three minutes of being called and reportedly saw Mark Hopson through the front door of the home near the body of Bill Hopson.
Officers confirmed the victim was dead and confronted Mark Hopson who did not comply and fled to the back of the residence where he was found hiding in bushes behind the home, according to the news release.
No additional details including the cause of death, were released Monday.
Hopson will be arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court this afternoon.
Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lewiston Police Department. The investigation is active and police are asking if anyone has information about the case to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.