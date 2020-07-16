Lewiston firefighter Doug Jones will retire today from the Lewiston Fire Department.
Jones began his career as a reserve firefighter in February 1992. He was hired as a full-time firefighter in April 1997, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
“Doug has always been known as a hard worker, as well as an excellent cook,” Myklebust said. “He will be greatly missed, and his fire family wishes him the very best with his retirement.”
As a senior firefighter in the department, Jones frequently worked at the airport station as a move-up engineer. He was certified as an aircraft rescue firefighting responder for 18 out of his 28 years with the department.