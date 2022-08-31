A retired fire chief and a downtown business owner are among 14 people who want to fill a vacancy on the Lewiston City Council created when Luke Blount resigned last month.
Gordon Gregg, who finished a 31-year career with the Lewiston Fire Department in 2011, is seeking the seat, as is Scott Trotter, co-owner of Image Design Center in Lewiston.
Gregg is a member of the associate board of UGM, a not-for-profit group that would like to open a homeless shelter in Lewiston. Trotter ran unsuccessfully this year in the Idaho Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Under Lewiston’s new type of government, Blount’s successor will be appointed by Mayor Dan Johnson and confirmed by a simple majority of the city council.
The selection will be discussed at a city council meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the second story of the Bell Building at 215 D St., said Johnson in an email.
The field will be narrowed to six based on recommendations of council members, said Johnson, who is the first person to serve as the leader in Lewiston’s new strong mayor form of government.
Gregg isn’t the only applicant of the 14 with ties to the city.
Two, Kevin Kelly and Gabriel Iacoboni, are members of Lewiston’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
Kelly previously served on the Lewiston City Council and is a service adviser at Autopro Technologies in Clarkston.
Iacoboni is executive director of Lewiston’s Willow Center and is secretary of the board of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center, a group that is working on establishing a low-barrier homeless shelter in Lewiston.
Other applicants are as follows:
Linda Glines, a machine operator at CCI/Speer.
Travis Bingman, a behavior therapist who works with children with autism through a contract with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Charles “Chaz” Anthony Bolon, a senior manufacturing supervisor at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston.
Darlene Lambert, who is self-employed and previously worked as a legal assistant in Clackamas, Ore.
John Spickelmire, a retired manager from the Federal Aviation Administration in Alaska, who was born and raised in Grangeville.
Richard Brian Hensley, a retired forester who worked for the Clearwater National Forest.
Maureen Anderson, clinic manager for Simon Audiology & Tinnitus in Lewiston.
Matthew Gower, who is in between jobs.
Roger “Rocky” Mantese, a retired cleaner and operator who worked in the carbon plant of Kaiser Aluminum.