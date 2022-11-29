Lewiston councilor brings up issue of homeless people suffering in frigid weather

Kassee Forsmann

A person sitting under a tree with a blanket in the snow caught the attention of a Lewiston city councilor Monday, who encouraged the community to renew its efforts to help homeless individuals.

“I just want the public to be aware that … I am seeing people out there that are freezing to death and have nowhere to go,” said Kassee Forsmann, speaking at a Lewiston City Council meeting Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you