Lewiston councilor brings up issue of homeless people suffering in frigid weather

A person sitting under a tree with a blanket in the snow caught the attention of a Lewiston city councilor Monday, who encouraged the community to renew its efforts to help homeless individuals.
“I just want the public to be aware that … I am seeing people out there that are freezing to death and have nowhere to go,” said Kassee Forsmann, speaking at a Lewiston City Council meeting Monday.
Last winter, anyone who was able to follow certain rules such as not posing a threat to themselves or others was allowed to sleep at Lewiston’s Salvation Army at a site operated by the LC Adult Resource Center, a nonprofit group.
That space is no longer available because the Salvation Army is converting it to offices. The Lewiston City Council this year reversed the decision of Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission that would have allowed a similar facility to open in a permanent location at 1332 G St.
The decision followed public hearings where neighbors raised concerns about vandalism and other crime increasing in the area were the plans to move forward.
After that vote, Forsmann was one of three city councilors on a subcommittee who met four times and explored a number of options without finding one that worked. The other members were councilors Rick Tousley and Kathy Schroeder.
“Maybe we can all find it in our hearts to figure out a solution and be a little more understanding when we’re trying to figure out somewhere where people can go so that they don’t have to freeze out in the cold like that,” Forsmann said. “It truly broke my heart seeing that today.”
In other city business:
*Councilors approved a developer incentive agreement to waive $26,000 in plan review and building permit fees for Thomas Development Company for new apartments.
The eight units will be constructed in the 900 block of Bryden Avenue. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments will be for individuals who are 55 years old and older whose earnings are less than the median gross income of the area. The cost of the new development is expected to exceed $3 million.
*Councilors approved changing the name of Colonel Wright Way, a short road leading to Lewiston’s garbage transfer station, to Wild Dove Way.
The street was named after Col. George Wright, who in 1858 “led a campaign against the Spokane people and other tribes,” according to a May 17, 2021, story in the Spokesman Review. He also “seized 800 horses belonging to the tribes and ordered them slaughtered,” according to the story.
*Councilors approved an agreement between the city and the Idaho Transportation Department for upgrades of sidewalks along 17th Street near Jenifer Middle School. Two blocks of new sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of the street between 13th and 15th avenues that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ramps will be added to existing sidewalk on the east side of the street on the same two blocks in a $536,000 project expected to be complete in 2024. Federal money is covering most of the cost. The city’s share is projected to be about $40,000.