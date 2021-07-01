Nez Perce County commissioners unanimously declared a state of emergency Wednesday that temporarily bans the discharge of fireworks in the county, and Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust used his authority under the declaration to ban both the discharge of fireworks and open burning within the city limits.
The bans in Lewiston will remain until Myklebust lifts them. The commissioners will end their ban some time after the unprecedented heat wave abates, which won’t come until well after the Fourth of July holiday, according to forecasts.
In a news release, Myklebust said the current drought and extreme heat conditions required action.
“The safety of our citizens and first responders, and the protection of property are my major concerns right now,” Myklebust said in a statement. “We are experiencing very hot and dry conditions that create the opportunity for devastating fires, and it is extremely important that we do everything we can to safeguard our community.”
Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer told commissioners at a special meeting Wednesday morning that the state of emergency and fireworks ban don’t apply to the Nez Perce Reservation because the tribe is a sovereign nation. But later on Wednesday, the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee issued a partial ban on the discharge of fireworks within the boundaries of the tribal reservation.
The tribe’s measure bans fireworks effective immediately, but allows them to be discharged on the Fourth of July between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Tribal officials urged the use of caution when using fireworks because of the dangerous fire conditions.
Reisenauer noted that the state of emergency doesn’t ban the sale of fireworks. And it doesn’t ban open burning, which would require coordination with the tribe and the Idaho Department of Lands, according to Commissioner Don Beck.
Gas grills and gas fire rings are allowed under the Lewiston ban, according to the city. Charcoal and pellet barbecues are also allowed if the charcoal and pellets are disposed of properly. The Lewiston City Council has an ordinance on its budget work session agenda today to ban fireworks and open burning, but Myklebust said the actions he is taking today under the emergency declaration make the ordinance unnecessary.
Violating the fireworks or open burn ban can be charged as a misdemeanor offense punishable with up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Earlier this week, Myklebust and Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd told the City Council that their personnel will be on the streets working overtime to educate the public and enforce the bans.
In other areas of north central Idaho, the Idaho County Commission declined to ban fireworks Wednesday. Instead, commissioners issued a news release urging the cautious use of fireworks and requesting that people follow all state and federal regulations on public lands.
In Latah County, commissioners said residents should exercise caution in their Fourth of July celebrations this year, but stopped short of banning the use of fireworks on county lands. Idaho Department of Lands Fire Warden Jason Svancara told commissioners there is still enough green foliage and moisture in the county’s wildlands to keep fire risk lower than it might seem, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.