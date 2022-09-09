Legislature asks judge to reconsider abortion ruling

U.S. Department of Justice attorney Brian Netter, left, and Boise attorney Wendy Olson, center, talk with Idaho Sen. Melissa Wintrow, right, Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Rev. Sara LaWall, second from left, and Collister United Methodist Rev. Jenny Willison Hirst, second from right, after oral arguments in the federal courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Aug. 22, 2022. The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone, File)

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies.

In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the Legislature said Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill incorrectly followed the guidance of President Joe Biden’s administration rather than using the standards set by Congress when he found that Idaho’s ban appeared to violate a federal law governing emergency health care services at Medicare-funded hospitals.

