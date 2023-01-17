Legislation addressing details of abortion law passes committee

Scott Herndon

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws.

Herndon’s proposal to removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans was the only one the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce.

Tags

Recommended for you