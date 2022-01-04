Farmers and others interested in the range of programs for Idaho farms through the Natural Resources Conservation Service can participate in three Farm Chat online forums with Idaho Wheat in January and February.
The first Farm Chat is “What can NRCS do for your farming operation?” on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with Aime Miller and Lori Kassib of the conservation service.
The Farm Chats are designed to be a roundtable discussion on topics that matter to producers. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, which can be submitted before the forum to britany@idahowheat.org.
The following programs are “Is soil health just a buzzword?” on Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. with Shawn Nield; and “Succession planning and navigating the inheritance tax” on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Jerry Brown and Tony Brown, who are certified public accountants.
Anyone wishing more information may contact online via idahowheat.org.