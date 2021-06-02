In a year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Molly Williams led her peers at Clarkston High School in keeping their Bantam spirit, and many traditions, alive.
Students and educators were caught off guard by a wave of disruptions last spring when the school district transitioned to remote learning and classes and activities were pushed online. As a leader among her peers, Williams knew she had to help keep the student body engaged amid all the cancellations.
“Having that challenge of trying to figure out how to still get everybody involved and get everybody connected was tricky,” she said. “But with a little creativity and ingenuity, we were able to figure it out.”
Williams and her classmates will conclude their high school careers with a socially distanced graduation ceremony Saturday, after a senior year conducted partially online, but with camaraderie intact nonetheless.
While many of her proposals were shot down by school administrators complying with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, usually with a resounding “no,” or “that’s not safe,” others had the potential to be adapted to fit the protocols. Once she got approval for some events, things began looking up.
“There’s a lot of people who really wanted to be at school, and I felt that way too,” said Williams, one of her class’s three salutatorians. “Not knowing if we’d ever go back in person was difficult.”
When ASB elections rounded the corner and it became clear it wouldn’t be possible to conduct them in person, Williams pulled together informational videos and posted them to Google Forms for students to vote on. She also connected with her peers through Zoom and social media.
“We were able to take advantage of the different types of things we could do and work around the COVID-19 situation,” she said. “Everything started becoming a little bit better as it started working out.”
According to CHS teacher Lynn Mason, Williams empowered other students to be great leaders despite a difficult year. Just across the border, many students at Lewiston High School were able to continue with activities and athletics under softer restrictions from Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
“Molly’s really been a light for all of us,” Mason said. “So many programs here were hurting, and she found ways to make it a really positive experience for everyone.”
Williams is now wrapping up her last year at the school, where she’s participated in a range of clubs and activities, including theater, soccer and honor society. She’s also served as president of Distributive Education Clubs of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, both nonprofit career and technical student organizations.
Of 3.6 million high school students in the country expected to graduate this year, Williams was among 161 finalists recognized for her accomplishments in May with the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars award. Students are selected based on academic and artistic success, achievements in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and community involvement.
The award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon high school seniors, according to the program, but Williams doesn’t consider it to be her most significant accomplishment at CHS.
“The most important thing is knowing my peers find me approachable,” she said. “When I get a text from someone at school who I don’t personally know well, and they ask me a question about a new spirit day that’s happening, it’s the most rewarding thing.”
Mason said that in her 33 years of teaching in Clarkston, Williams is the best leader the high school has ever had. She’s known around the hallways for working hard, being approachable and encouraging others to get involved.
“Molly is the kind of person who wants to grow and improve,” Mason said. “Her character is just unsurpassed. I think she’s left an amazing legacy, actually.”
As part of the 57th class of honorees in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Williams named Mason as her “most influential teacher.” Mason will receive a personal letter from Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Williams will head to Washington State University in the fall to continue her studies, with the full-ride Delbert J. Hayes Accounting Scholarship paying her way. She attributes much of her success to her parents, Peter and Holly Williams, who she said encouraged her to be the best version of herself.
“There were expectations, but she’s had a lot of freedom and direction to choose what she wanted to study,” Peter Williams said. “We haven’t really put limits on her. She sets high standards for herself.”
Williams will be honored among CHS’s class of 2021 during its graduation festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday on the football field. The ceremony will be followed by a graduation parade ending at Heights Elementary School.
Masks are required for all graduates and attendees. The event will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.
“It’s bittersweet that our class will be splitting up, but I’m excited to continue to grow,” Williams said. “We’re going to continue to take advantage of every moment we have together.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.
Clarkston High School Graduation
Commencement is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Adams Field, followed by a graduation parade ending at Heights Elementary School.
Current COVID-19 guidelines limit the number of tickets to two per senior. The parade is limited to one vehicle per family, and no flatbeds or motorcycles are allowed.
Masks are required for all graduates and attendees, and an RSVP is encouraged for students and families wanting to participate in the ceremony.
The event will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.