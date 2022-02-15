Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton announced Monday that, beginning Friday, the college will test drive a mask-optional/recommended protocol.
That means wearing face coverings will continue to be recommended — especially for people who are not vaccinated or boosted — but not required. Employees may, however, require masks to be worn in their classes or offices.
The school will monitor infection rate data, Pemberton said, and if rates spike in response to the test drive or in another virus variant surge the face covering requirement will be reinstated.
There were 76 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District and no new deaths.
Those infections included four each in Lewis and Clearwater counties, five in Idaho County, 26 in Latah County and 37 in Nez Perce County.
Garfield County reported eight new cases, Asotin County had five for a 14-day count of 279 and Whitman County did not update its website Monday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. today via Webex.
Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen, Division of Public Health administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories chief Dr. Christopher Ball, and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at bit.ly/34SnOky.
The Washington State Department of Corrections’ Prisons and Work Release facilities are mirroring the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, with 13 currently on outbreak status.
Visitation at prisons and work release facilities continues to be suspended, with a reevaluation date of March 3 or sooner. Each prison and work release facility on outbreak status sends out a weekly status update message that can be viewed on the department’s Significant Events Timeline.