Lewis-Clark State College will celebrate Native American Awareness Week this week with several online presentations and an in-person raffle.
The annual event, which has been around for more than 30 years, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but returns in a modified format.
“We are glad that we are in a different situation and able to do something this year,” said Bob Sobotta, one of the organizers of the event. “We are excited to have some events and be able to provide some different speakers and presentations for the campus and the community.”
The theme this year is “Sharing Identity.” The event aims to raise awareness and share the culture and history of the Nez Perce Tribe, and other tribes in the state of Idaho. It typically features a powwow and a banquet, but has mostly shifted to a virtual format this year.
“We have four good sessions (scheduled) this year and appreciate the support we’ve received in the past,” Sobotta said.
Online presentations are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday:
A panel discussion on “Nez Perce Tribe Economic and Environmental Opportunities” will be held from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday through Zoom at www.lcsc.zoom.us/j/87647963665.
The discussion will focus on land, water code and solar projects. Panelists include Casey Mitchell, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee; Chantelle Greene, a natural resource specialist with the Nez Perce Tribe; and Ken Clark, of the Nez Perce Tribe Water Resources office.
A presentation on Nez Perce Language will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at www.lcsc.zoom.us/j/87868172443.
The presentation will recognize tribal elders through storytelling as panelists discuss their interest in the Nez Perce language. Panelists include LCSC language students Nakia Cloud, Victoria Konen, Roland Wilson, Angela Jackson and Jazlen Fillingim. It will be moderated by LCSC professor Harold Crook.
From 9-10:15 a.m. on Thursday, assistant professor Bill Hayne will discuss “Leadership Through Serving Others” online at www.lcsc.zoom.us/j/87366976371.
Hayne, an alumnus of LCSC, is a member of the Assiniboine/Sioux nations of Fort Peck, Mont.
From 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Loretta Tuell, the managing principal at Tuell Law, will discuss “Sovereignty – Use it or Lose it,” online at www.lcsc.zoom.us/j/81395915597.
Tuell, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe who grew up in Lapwai, will discuss tribal sovereignty, what it means and how it’s currently used by tribes. She is an attorney and a former senior government manager and legislative advisor in the field of Indian Affairs and government relations.
The week will wrap up with a scholarship raffle from 1-2 p.m. Friday that will be held at the Kiosk in the middle of campus. During the event, a tribal elder will be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Those who attend the raffle will be required to wear face coverings. Sobotta said prizes this year include a stay-and play package at a local casino and gift cards.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in advance at the Pi’amkinwaas, located at 1112 Seventh St., or at the Native American, Minority & Veterans’ Services office in Reid Centennial Hall Room 112 on the LCSC campus.
More information is available at www.lcsc.edu/minority-programs/native-american-awareness-week.
Native American Awareness Week is organized by the LCSC Native American Club and Native American, Minority and Veterans’ Services Office. Other sponsors of the event include the LCSC President’s Office, the Idaho Humanities council, the President’s Diversity commission, the Nez Perce Tribe and the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.