Lewis-Clark State College continues to garner national attention for its nursing program.
The most recent accolades come from BestAccreditedColleges.org, a school ranking website that helps students to decide which college to attend for various degree programs.
The site recently ranked LCSC’s LPN-to-BSN program as fifth-best in the nation, based on its accessibility, affordability and quality.
Licensed practical nurses provide basic nursing care, such as changing bandages, monitoring a patient’s health indicators and helping them bathe and dress. They typically work under the supervision of a registered nurse.
An LPN-to-BSN program helps students earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing and prepares them for the registered nurse licensure exam.
LCSC’s program is available in a hybrid model with online and on-campus courses, and it allows students to continue working as LPNs while pursuing their degrees.
The program scored high marks for its affordability — with a tuition cost of less than half the average for the top 14 schools in the rankings — as well as its accessibility, placement and career services and quality.
The school has received notice from several other groups over the past year.
For example, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, named LCSC’s nursing program the best among all four-year institutions in Idaho.
RNtoMSN.org, an online resource that provides comprehensive information to registered nurses interested in bachelor’s and master’s nursing degrees program, ranked LCSC’s RN-to-BSN online program as the best and most affordable in the state.
Finally, EduMed.org ranked the school’s RN-to-BSN program as 11th best in the nation.