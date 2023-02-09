Lawsuit vs. P1FCU dismissed

Submitted photo Eric Christiansen.

A judge granted summary judgment on a lawsuit against Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, which means the civil case won’t go to trial.

Eric Christiansen of EC Enterprises, which hosts motorsport events in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, filed a lawsuit in 2019 alleging Michael Moser, a mortgage manager at P1FCU and former president of the Lewiston Roundup Association, improperly accessed information on Christiansen’s account at the credit union and shared it with the Roundup board. The lawsuit alleged the action resulted in Christiansen’s contract not being renewed with the Roundup, and his business model was copied by the group. It claimed damages in excess of $10,000 to be determined at trial.

