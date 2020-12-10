With barely a month to go until the start of Idaho’s 2021 legislative session, local lawmakers are still wondering if the coronavirus pandemic will delay or curtail the annual proceedings.
The session is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, when Gov. Brad Little will give his State of the State address and unveil his fiscal 2022 budget recommendations.
Speaking to about 45 people Wednesday during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce “legislative send-off” virtual meeting, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, said he continues to hear rumors that lawmakers will gather in Boise for the opening day, take care of any issues that need immediate attention and then recess or pause the session for some unknown period of time.
“I think that might be a good idea, until the vaccine is out and all of us can get vaccinated,” said Kingsley, who has elderly parents. “I noticed during our organizational session (earlier this month), only about 30 percent of the people on the House side were wearing masks full time. Even I at certain times didn’t wear one. I really think this is something we’re going to need to get ahold of. Having a large meeting, I don’t know that’s something we’re prepared for.”
At the same time, Kingsley said he was “proud” of Little for refusing to issue a statewide mask mandate, and supported the governor’s efforts to keep Idaho’s economy open for business.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, had a family emergency and was unable to participate in Wednesday’s meeting.
Sen. Dan Johnson, also R-Lewiston, said he’s hearing the same rumors as Kingsley.
“The question for me is, are we going to have a full session,” he said. “With the concerns out there regarding COVID, I’d be OK with us going to Boise, opening the session, setting a budget as soon as we can and then going home. I don’t know that this will be the year to delay (adjournment) for a bunch of extra legislation that can probably wait a year.”
Although setting budgets will be a major focus of the session, Johnson and Kingsley said House and Senate Republicans (as well as some Democrats) are also eager to address concerns that have arisen during the pandemic. That includes updating and placing limits on the governor’s emergency powers, requiring legislative authorization before any federal relief funds can be spent, and potentially submitting a constitutional amendment to voters that would give the Legislature the ability to call itself back into session.
“We intend to come out of the starting gate and hit the ground hard on those issues,” Johnson said.
Kingsley, who serves on the House Health and Welfare Committee, thinks much of that committee’s time will be spent on coronavirus-related issues — including the question of whether the vaccine should or shouldn’t be mandatory for certain populations.
Johnson said he’s looking forward to his new role as a member of the Senate Education Committee.
“I feel like a lot of important decisions need to be made in education this year and next,” he said. “COVID exposed all of us to new learning models, and we’ll need to talk about these things.”
Johnson indicated he would be a voice of support for early learning.
He also noted that three other north Idaho senators — Sens. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Jim Woodward, R-Sagle; and Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who will serve as vice chairman — are on the committee.
“So four of the nine committee members are from this part of the state,” Johnson said. “I think we’re in a position to drive education policy, at least on the Senate side, for the next two years. We shouldn’t underestimate that power. If we can come together as a group, we might be able to make some changes.”
Other issues addressed during Wednesday’s chamber meeting include transportation funding, broadband infrastructure, local option taxation and liquor licenses.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.