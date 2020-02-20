BOISE — It’s been said the truest estimation of what someone accomplished in life is what people say about them in death.
That message took center stage at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday, when the House and Senate held their annual memorial service for lawmakers who died in the past year.
The service isn’t simply a time to honor former members; it’s an opportunity for sitting legislators to recall the character and attributes of their peers, and to reflect on the values that endure.
Boise Sen. Grant Burgoyne, for example, paid tribute to Marguerite McLaughlin, a “lunch-bucket Democrat” who passed away in December. She represented Clearwater County for two terms in the Idaho House and nine terms in the Senate.
“I did not serve with Marguerite, but I got to know her in the 1980s,” Burgoyne said. “She was never, in my experience, divisive. In the 1990s, my party went through a period, what’s been called the wine-and-cheese Democrats and lunch-bucket Democrats. But she never seemed to buy into this idea that there was one kind and another; we were all just people. I think that’s a testament to her strengths as a person. We see a different world today — one that would be well-informed by her example. ... Marguerite McLaughlin brought people together, she didn’t drive them apart, and for me that was an enduring political lesson.”
Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron served 13 terms in the Senate — including five with McLaughlin, at a time when the Senate was split 21-21. He returned to the Senate on Monday to express his admiration for his former across-the-aisle colleague.
“Marguerite was an incredible, incredible lady,” he said. “She had her fingerprints on everything. She worked very hard to make sure her point of view was heard. She was never disagreeable. We could disagree, and we did, but she was always friendly. She was always gracious with people, and always had the interests of Idaho and the Idaho people at heart.”
Reflecting on Monday’s memorial service, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, noted that most of the comments focused on how people conducted themselves, rather than on what they accomplished.
“For a lot of us while we’re here, we get so steeped in the process, thinking about the policies we’re working on,” she said. “But in the end, when it’s time to eulogize and remember a person, it’s about how they did their walk through life.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, spoke in honor of Mary Hartung, who represented Payette County for three terms in the Senate. She noted that Hartung endorsed her when she first ran for office — a move that “made all the difference.” People didn’t necessarily know Lee, but they knew Mary Hartung, and her stamp of approval was as good as gold.
“That has weighed on me ever since — her legacy and the responsibility to carry on the good work she did in this body,” Lee said. “Every day I walk into this building and see the (photos of former legislators) lining the hallways. I’m reminded that the time for each of us in this building is limited. I wonder about the difference some of these people made — but I never wonder that about Mary Hartung. She made a difference in the Legislature, in the state of Idaho and in my life. I will forever be grateful for the path she paved for me and for other women in the Legislature.”
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, was a Senate page in 1992, at a time when McLaughlin and Hartung were both in office.
“I saw first-hand the great statesmanship people exhibited to get things done,” Anthon said. “There was a spirit of minding your manners and working across the aisle. Hearing the comments in (Monday’s) memorial made me remember some of that work, and reinforced in me the value of it.”
Several former senators — including Cameron, former Majority Leader Bart Davis, Lewiston Sen. Joe Stegner and now-Gov. Brad Little — made a special trip to the Senate to offer thoughts in honor of their now-departed colleagues.
“What I heard was that we still value integrity and loyalty, and working with people who have different views,” Anthon said. “Polarization in politics isn’t good for anyone. You have to forget yourself and do what’s best for Idaho — and that’s what I heard Monday.”
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, expressed similar thoughts while eulogizing McLaughlin in the House.
“It’s an honor to share some thoughts about one of my early role models,” Troy said. “Marguerite taught me and others that it’s not about party, it’s about the person — it’s about doing what’s right, not what’s easy. It’s about deciding to make a difference, and then rolling up your sleeves and getting it done. She will be greatly missed.”
