POTLATCH — Latah County Republicans will have their second annual Freedom Fest Rally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
Several Idaho officials and Republican candidates will be at the event, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.
The event is focused on Republican candidates running for office in Idaho. Other Republican candidates expected to speak are Ed Humphreys, Cody Usabel and Jeff Cotton, who are all running for governor. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, also will speak.
In addition to speeches and debate, the day will include various children’s activities, prizes, live music, vendors and booths. The Latah County GOP will sell a hot dog dinner for $5.
Admission is free. More information may be found at freedomfestrally.com.