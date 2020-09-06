Lapwai standoff with police ends without injuries

LAPWAI — No one was hurt in a standoff just off U.S. Highway 95 Saturday, where two shots were fired.
The incident began at about 12:40 p.m. at a Lapwai residence, said Kayeloni Scott, a spokesperson for the Nez Perce Tribe.
Two shots were fired from a window of the home when law enforcement was present, but officers did not fire their weapons in return, she said.
A person surrendered after 90 minutes and was taken into custody, said Scott, who didn’t have information about why the incident may have started.
Nez Perce Tribal Police are being assisted by the FBI in the investigation. Nez Perce Tribal conservation enforcement, Idaho State Police, and the Nez Perce County Sheriff officers responded to the scene.