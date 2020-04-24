A Lapwai man is charged with two felony counts of battery of a police officer after he allegedly injured two Nez Perce Tribal Police officers — and was shocked by a stun gun in the process.
Davie L. Covey, 52, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each charge, according to court records.
Covey allegedly injured the officers, Kevin Brown and Jason Marketti, when he resisted arrest after he was questioned about a fight the officers observed at about 7 p.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of Valley Foods in Lapwai.
Police said the person Covey was fighting with had left the scene when they approached Covey to speak to him about the fight.
Covey allegedly attempted to leave and was told by Brown not to walk away and that he was being detained. A struggle ensued after Brown allegedly grabbed Covey. Brown tackled Covey and, as they struggled on the ground, Brown’s “knee popped,” court records said.
Marketti also tried to get control of Covey and allegedly was hit in the face and his finger was broken during the struggle, court records said.
Brown told Nez Perce County sheriff’s patrol Sgt. Lucas Martin and Idaho State Police Cpl. Chad Willerford, who arrived later to the scene, that “he was incapacitated by his knee injury” so he used his Taser on Covey, court records said.
When Martin interviewed Covey at the Nez Perce County Jail, he allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath, and Covey said he had “about four beers,” court records said.
“I asked him if his alcohol consumption could have played a role in his decision-making tonight, and he stated it usually does,” Martin’s statement of probable cause said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Covey on his own recognizance with pretrial conditions Thursday afternoon during his video arraignment.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 20.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.