ASOTIN — Asotin County officials gave their seal of approval Monday to a land exchange deal that will increase parking at the fairgrounds in Asotin.
The swap between the county and Chris Segroves, of Clarkston, has been in the works for several years. Segroves purchased the property at the end of Filmore Street from the city of Asotin in 2018.
A section of his land will now become part of the Asotin County Fairgrounds, and Segroves will wind up with two lots, estimated at about 1 acre each. The land exchange was approved by the Asotin County Superior Court at a civil hearing last week.
All that’s left to do is pay the recording fees and excise taxes, which will likely be split between Segroves and the county, officials said.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the fair board is planning on conducting a fair in April, in some shape or fashion, but the extent of the festivities will depend on the coronavirus pandemic.
At Monday’s meeting, Seubert said the board will be working with Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator, in the months leading up to the annual event. The fair and rodeo were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
In other county news:
The commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of a franchise agreement with TDS that will allow the telecommunications company to upgrade fiber lines within the city of Asotin and some nearby outlying areas.
The Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau was approved for $85,000 in grant funding. The board also congratulated Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, for her recent appointment as president of the Washington State Destination Marketing Organizations Association, based in Olympia.
In addition, the Asotin County Historical Society was approved for a $646 grant to finish a gazebo near the museum on Filmore Street. Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the museum is an asset to the community.
The board approved a Community Development Block Grant of $98,333 to help residents in Asotin County and the cities of Asotin and Clarkston who are struggling with overdue payments because of the pandemic. Community Action in Lewiston will help administer the grant to the proper recipients, said Cynthia Tierney, Asotin County coordinator.
A resolution that will start the process to vacate county-owned right of way on Quailwood Drive in Clarkston was approved with a 3-0 vote. The Public Works Department can now conduct public hearings on the proposal before a final decision is made, said Craig Miller.
The steep street off Critchfield Road does not meet county standards, officials said, and previous county engineers have recommended vacating the right of way. Residents in the area will have an opportunity to comment via email when a hearing is scheduled.
Brad Gary, of Clarkston, was appointed to the Asotin County Planning Commission with a 3-0 vote.
