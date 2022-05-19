The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has approved $143,520 in grants to 19 organizations in north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
The Fast Track Grants were announced in a news release this week. The amount for the grants are between $2,500 and $10,000, and are intended for nonprofit organizations that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention, according to the foundation’s news release.
Organizations can still apply for fast-track grants until May 31 at bit.ly/3wogGYg.
Below are the grants that have been awarded so far. The organization, amount and purpose of the grant are listed.
Valley Community Center, Clarkston, $6,000, operating expenses.
LC Crew, Lewiston, $10,000, shoes, socks and snow boots for children in the Valley in program.
Juliaetta/Kendrick Good Samaritan Food Bank, Kendrick/Juliaetta, $3,000, provide food to community families on an emergency basis.
Latah Alliance on Mental Illness, Moscow, $5,720, life skills and nutrition education.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Baker-Lind Post No. 3913, Kendrick, $4,500, handicap capability in restrooms.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lewiston, $7,000, crisis intervention team training.
First Christian Church, Clarkston, $10,000, the Red Door Kitchen.
Homes of Hope, Clarkston, $10,000, programs and operations.
The Kids Klub Inc., Grangeville, $5,000, The Kids Klub Youth Development Center.
Family Promise of Lewis Clark Valley, Lewiston, $10,000, diaper bank program and family shelter program.
Tough As Nails, Rosalia, $5,000, activity kit sponsorship.
Prairie Mountain Nutrition Inc., Cottonwood, $7,500, general operations.
VFW Post No. 1443, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarkston, $10,000, Veteran Outreach Center operations.
Lacrosse Community Outreach, Lacrosse, $10,000, foodbank to help people of Lacrosse.
Lewiston-Clarkston Sunrise Rotary Club, Lewiston, $5,000, veteran challenge coin.
Creating Memories for Disabled Children, Washington, $10,000, renovation of the lodge at camp property.
Interlink Inc., Clarkston, $10,000, safety operating support.
Heart of the Arts Inc., Moscow, $4,800, the Little Free Pantry.
Enterprise Education Foundation, Enterprise, Ore., $10,000, Enterprise Collaborative Playground Project.
The foundation’s larger Impact Grant season will open June 1 and the deadline for applications is July 31. Those grants are intended for requests between $25,000 to $100,000.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was created in 2017 as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business. The foundation benefits nonprofit organizations in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.