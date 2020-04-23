The Kids Klub Youth Development Center in Grangeville has received an $85,000 grant from the Idaho State Department of Education.
The grant provided through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program supports academic and enrichment opportunities for youth.
“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Center programs support Idaho families and help achieve schools’ goals by providing fun, educational activities after school and during the summer,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra in a news release. “These programs help reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. They also help ease families’ child care costs.”
The Kids Klub provides a before- and after-school program that serves kindergarten through sixth grade students. It’s currently closed because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Eight school districts and five community organizations in the state received the five-year grants that totaled $1.5 million. Recipients were selected from 31 eligible applications.